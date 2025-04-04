Previous
LHG_9549 geese on the pond
LHG_9549 geese on the pond

The Chinese geese we have added to the pond are enjoying their new home. They were raised with a pair of peking ducks and our pekings have befriended them.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
Lovely to read… ahhh cute. Beautiful capture
April 4th, 2025  
