Previous
Photo 2594
LHG_9549 geese on the pond
The Chinese geese we have added to the pond are enjoying their new home. They were raised with a pair of peking ducks and our pekings have befriended them.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
1
1
Linda Godwin
2594
104
70
5
1
1
365
2nd April 2025 3:07pm
geese
Beverley
ace
Lovely to read… ahhh cute. Beautiful capture
April 4th, 2025
