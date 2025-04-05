Previous
LHG_9638 three iris by rontu
Most of my iris have faded in color through the years. My nephew doesn`t believe me. Maybe the soil pH is not right.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
That is hard to believe, have you spoken to someone in your garden center? Such beauties.
April 5th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and soft looking.
April 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 5th, 2025  
