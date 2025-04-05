Sign up
Photo 2595
Photo 2595
LHG_9638 three iris
Most of my iris have faded in color through the years. My nephew doesn`t believe me. Maybe the soil pH is not right.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
3
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2595
photos
104
followers
70
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
5th April 2025 7:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iris
Diana
ace
That is hard to believe, have you spoken to someone in your garden center? Such beauties.
April 5th, 2025
April 5th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and soft looking.
April 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 5th, 2025
