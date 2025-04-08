Previous
LHG_9676 Eastern phoebe by rontu
Photo 2596

LHG_9676 Eastern phoebe

The sweet little eastern phoebe`s return to our place is a welcomed, a true harbinger of spring.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
711% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
With an oak tree catkin too. Lovely capture!
April 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact