LHG_9732Barred Owl on her nest in the tree by rontu
Photo 2599

LHG_9732Barred Owl on her nest in the tree

A friend told me he had an owl nesting in a tree he could see from his backyard. He let me go over and see. She has a very strong tree to nest in.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Dave ace
Great find
April 11th, 2025  
Steve Jacob
Good spot
April 11th, 2025  
