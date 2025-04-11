Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2599
LHG_9732Barred Owl on her nest in the tree
A friend told me he had an owl nesting in a tree he could see from his backyard. He let me go over and see. She has a very strong tree to nest in.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2599
photos
104
followers
70
following
712% complete
View this month »
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
11th April 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barredowl
Dave
ace
Great find
April 11th, 2025
Steve Jacob
Good spot
April 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close