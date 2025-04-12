Sign up
Previous
Photo 2600
Sparrow in the tree
I liked the background the red Japanese maple provided for the chipping sparrow.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
5
3
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2600
photos
105
followers
70
following
712% complete
View this month »
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
8th April 2025 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sparrow
,
chippingsparrow
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful shot!
April 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful photo… lovely warmth
April 12th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
A beautiful background too.
April 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a lovely capture!
April 12th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh the tones are divine and so matching!
April 12th, 2025
