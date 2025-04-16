Previous
LHG_9881 sunstar at walkbridge on trail by rontu
LHG_9881 sunstar at walkbridge on trail

Approaching the foot bridge, we built to cross the creek.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
How beautiful, is this on your property?
April 17th, 2025  
