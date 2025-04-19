Previous
LHG_9913 Rhodies in bloom and bud by rontu
LHG_9913 Rhodies in bloom and bud

Yeah, my rhodies are blooming this year. The plant had been struggling in the last few years. I cut it back, hoping to give it strength. Glad to see it blooming this year.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Gorgeous!
April 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors
April 19th, 2025  
