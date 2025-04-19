Sign up
Previous
Photo 2604
LHG_9913 Rhodies in bloom and bud
Yeah, my rhodies are blooming this year. The plant had been struggling in the last few years. I cut it back, hoping to give it strength. Glad to see it blooming this year.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
3
1
Mags
ace
Gorgeous!
April 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful colors
April 19th, 2025
