LHG_0543GBH Mom and her Chick by rontu
Photo 2609

LHG_0543GBH Mom and her Chick

I found some nesting Great Blues today. I heard them early this morning and took a long walk to finally find them in the tops of the trees. So noisy and fun.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
