LHG_1381 Prothonotary Warbler with a mosquito by rontu
Photo 2611

LHG_1381 Prothonotary Warbler with a mosquito

I know I have been absent as we have very little internet while here birding in Ohio. I am thrilled to see all the beautiful little warblers at the marsh. This prothonotary was a show-off and great at catching bugs. He sings the loudest, I believe.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Excellent capture and narrative.
May 15th, 2025  
