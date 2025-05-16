Previous
LHG_2845 Blackburian warbler in the tree top at Magee boardwalk by rontu
LHG_2845 Blackburian warbler in the tree top at Magee boardwalk

In the morning sunshine, the warblers are flashy in the tree tops. The orange on the blackberry really catches my eye.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
