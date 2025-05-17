Previous
LHG_247O AmericanRedstart singing at Magee boardwalk by rontu
Photo 2613

LHG_247O AmericanRedstart singing at Magee boardwalk

An American redstart is singing in the top branches along Magee Boardwalk. We were able to view several males and females over the last few days.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
Wonderful to see…
May 17th, 2025  
