LHG_2941 Eastern Foxsnake in tree at Magee boardwalk

This eastern foxsnake was really drawing attention from visitors up in a tree out sunning at Magee Boardwalk. The locals were familiar with this variety, but not I.It was very colorful and stood out. I had to follow around to find his head. They are not venomous, I don`t think he would be fast enough to catch those little warblers we were all looking for.