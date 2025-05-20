Previous
LHG_5228 Upper Falls Pano at Hocking Hills state park by rontu
LHG_5228 Upper Falls Pano at Hocking Hills state park

Made a good stop as we are heading home at Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio. Good hikes and waterfalls. My lens was not wide enough to include the beach, so this is 3 images stitched together.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
haskar ace
Beautiful scene and capture.
May 20th, 2025  
