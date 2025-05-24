Previous
Next
LHG_4806 Double Eagles at metzger marsh by rontu
Photo 2618

LHG_4806 Double Eagles at metzger marsh

It was exciting to watch this pair of eagles soar low over our heads, they circled twice. I know have catching up to do. I am safely back home and trying to regroup.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
717% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent.
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact