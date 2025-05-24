Sign up
Photo 2618
LHG_4806 Double Eagles at metzger marsh
It was exciting to watch this pair of eagles soar low over our heads, they circled twice. I know have catching up to do. I am safely back home and trying to regroup.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Linda Godwin
Tags
eagles
metzgermarsh
gloria jones
ace
Excellent.
May 28th, 2025
