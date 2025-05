LHG_6172 Osprey feeds single nestling- Oconee

Went with a friend to check on an Osprey nest. It was raining this morning, and she was still keeping the single nestling covered. She called many times for her mate, whom we thought we had heard nearby. After 9:30 am, with the nestling screaming, she left the nest and returned with a fish in short order herself. I am hoping her mate returns and she is successful with the one chick.