LHG_5336 Female Osprey cries for her mate after the rain by rontu
Photo 2620

LHG_5336 Female Osprey cries for her mate after the rain

It had just stopped raining when we arrived. She was calling to her mate.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous to see this!
May 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Poor thing😥
May 29th, 2025  
