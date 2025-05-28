Sign up
Previous
Photo 2621
LHG_5794 Fresh fish delivery for the nestling
After we watched for about 40 minutes with no sign of the other parent, she left on her own and returned with a fish in which she and the nestling shared
28th May 2025
28th May 25
4
4
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2621
photos
104
followers
70
following
718% complete
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
26th May 2025 3:53am
Tags
osprey
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic!
May 29th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Awesome.
May 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW
May 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
May 29th, 2025
