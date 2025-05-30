Sign up
Photo 2623
LHG_4964Tree swallows at Maumee state park
The first afternoon I arrived at Mamuee state park I took a stroll around the boardwalk behind the nature center. Many fallen ash trees but the swallows were out choosing there nestholes.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
treeswallows
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Charming pair
May 30th, 2025
