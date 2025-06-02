Previous
LHG-5337 Mr Red shoulers( Redwing Blackbird) at our campsite by rontu
LHG-5337 Mr Red shoulers( Redwing Blackbird) at our campsite

The red-winged blackbirds had a nest just at the back of our campsite. I saw her a couple of times, so I knew where the nest was. Conkaree.....
Linda Godwin

@rontu
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool capture!
June 2nd, 2025  
