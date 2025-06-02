Sign up
Photo 2626
LHG-5337 Mr Red shoulers( Redwing Blackbird) at our campsite
The red-winged blackbirds had a nest just at the back of our campsite. I saw her a couple of times, so I knew where the nest was. Conkaree.....
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
blackbird
redwingblackbird
maumeestatepark
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool capture!
June 2nd, 2025
