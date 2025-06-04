Previous
LHG_5978Black-throated Green warble from the boardwalk by rontu
LHG_5978Black-throated Green warble from the boardwalk

I was happy to get to see nice variety of warblers. This is a black-throated green warbler, a life bird for me.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
