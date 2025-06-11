Sign up
Photo 2629
LHG_0366 Blackburian warbler
One of the target warblers I had hoped to find was the Blackburnian warbler. Finding a warbler at Magee Marsh really gives one an advantage. This colorful guy likes to be high up in the trees, and I was thrilled to get to watch him.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
0
0
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2630
photos
101
followers
67
following
720% complete
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
Views
1
365
13th May 2025 10:20am
warbler
blackbirianwarbler
