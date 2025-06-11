Previous
Next
LHG_0366 Blackburian warbler by rontu
Photo 2629

LHG_0366 Blackburian warbler

One of the target warblers I had hoped to find was the Blackburnian warbler. Finding a warbler at Magee Marsh really gives one an advantage. This colorful guy likes to be high up in the trees, and I was thrilled to get to watch him.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
720% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact