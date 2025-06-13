Sign up
Previous
Photo 2631
LHG_6299 Gloriosa Lilies in Bloom
Glad to see the Gloriosa lilies bloom again this year. They are in my hummingbird garden among the sage. I only have a few hummingbirds this year since I was gone during migration when they arrived. Maybe soon I will begin to see a few more.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
flora
,
glorisalily
judith deacon
How beautiful, I have been trying to grow these in West Australia but so far with no success
June 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 14th, 2025
