LHG_0325Gray Catbird by rontu
LHG_0325Gray Catbird

These little thrashers found low in the thickets and brush have a pleasing song. It announces itself with a cat-like whine.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Been a long time since I've seen a cat bird. Beautiful shot!
June 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful bird, stunning shot. My first time of seeing one.
June 15th, 2025  
