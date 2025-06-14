Sign up
Previous
Photo 2632
LHG_0325Gray Catbird
These little thrashers found low in the thickets and brush have a pleasing song. It announces itself with a cat-like whine.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
catbird
Mags
ace
Been a long time since I've seen a cat bird. Beautiful shot!
June 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful bird, stunning shot. My first time of seeing one.
June 15th, 2025
