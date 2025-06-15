Previous
LHG_4218LDowny woodpecker with bugs for his babies by rontu
LHG_4218LDowny woodpecker with bugs for his babies

I watched as he ran up the trunks of the trees and gathered bugs. It's amazing how many he can carry back to the nesthole.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
Sooo beautifully captured
June 17th, 2025  
