LHG_3924 Male Downy woodpecker at nesthole by rontu
Photo 2635

LHG_3924 Male Downy woodpecker at nesthole

It is truly amazing how many bugs the male could gather and bring back at one time. He worked very hard to feed his family.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
It is amazing… beautiful photos
June 17th, 2025  
Randy Lubbering
That is a great photo
June 17th, 2025  
