Photo 2636
LHG_3872 The Switch
I watched this pair of downy woodpeckers at their nest hole. One adult would come look inside and wait for the other to come out before entering. The switch-off was very cool to see.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
downywoodpecker
Diana
ace
Is nature not wonderful, how lucky you are.
June 18th, 2025
Steve Jacob
ace
Nicely timed
June 18th, 2025
