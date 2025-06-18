LHG_3872 The Switch

Previous
I watched this pair of downy woodpeckers at their nest hole. One adult would come look inside and wait for the other to come out before entering. The switch-off was very cool to see.
Diana ace
Is nature not wonderful, how lucky you are.
June 18th, 2025  
Steve Jacob ace
Nicely timed
June 18th, 2025  
