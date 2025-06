LHG-6551 skink with worm

I did not realize skinks ate worms until this morning. I was watching the hummingbirds buzz around when the skink ran up with his recent catch. He devoured it and said it was good. Blue-tailed skinks do include earthworms in their diet. They are known to consume a variety of invertebrates, including worms, along with other insects like crickets, grasshoppers, and beetles.