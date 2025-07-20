LHG_6913 Bonnie and Clyde with young goslins5weeks old

This is Bonnie and Clyde, the supposed pair of Chinese geese we bought last fall from our neighbor who had to move quickly. Now that they are grown, it is apparent they are both males. We are raising two female goslings for them. They seem to know, as they were growing in the pen, from their chirping, that it was their own kind. We are now releasing them during the day and still putting up the young goslings at night for protection. The adult geese have really settled down and taken to them.

I have been absent and I need to get back on track. My hobby helps me through the dips and downs of life. I hope to get myself up and motivated again.