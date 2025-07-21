Previous
LHG_6930 Chinese geese with young goslins5weeks old by rontu
LHG_6930 Chinese geese with young goslins5weeks old

This one was taken from my kayak. I am hoping to catch them together again in 2 weeks to see their growth.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
Such a gorgeous capture… enchanting family
July 25th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super, crisp capture...They are enjoying life.
July 25th, 2025  
