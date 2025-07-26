Previous
LHG_7008Spider eats Beetle from his web by rontu
Photo 2641

LHG_7008Spider eats Beetle from his web

The Orb weaver spider is beginning to eat the beetle as he has the shell cracked open. (summer creepy crawlies)
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
Wow… amazingly amazing.
July 26th, 2025  
Mark Prince ace
Always interesting to watch
July 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Awesome macro shot.
July 26th, 2025  
