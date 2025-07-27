Sign up
Previous
Photo 2642
LHG_6985 Spider in my garden
Her web is right near the flowers, but it made a nice background.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
2
2
Linda Godwin
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
25th July 2025 7:37am
Tags
spider
April
ace
We used to have these spiders. I love their webs and their striking colors.
July 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture of this colorful spider and it's zig zag web.
July 27th, 2025
