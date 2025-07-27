Previous
LHG_6985 Spider in my garden by rontu
LHG_6985 Spider in my garden

Her web is right near the flowers, but it made a nice background.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
April ace
We used to have these spiders. I love their webs and their striking colors.
July 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture of this colorful spider and it's zig zag web.
July 27th, 2025  
