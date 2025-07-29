Sign up
Photo 2644
LHG_7042 Garden spider with emulsion texture
There are so many spider webs around this week. Have to really pay attention in the mornings. I used a texture with this one for effect.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
spider
Mags
ace
Fantastic closeup!
July 29th, 2025
