LHG_7734 Tiny but Mighty male by rontu
Photo 2645

LHG_7734 Tiny but Mighty male

This feisty male has decided to start guarding the feeder he calls his own. They are tiny but certainly mighty little critters.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Perfect capture
July 30th, 2025  
Kate ace
There have been quite a few chases going on around our hummingbird feeders. I guess they guard their food sources as they get ready for a long migration.
July 30th, 2025  
