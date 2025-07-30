Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2645
LHG_7734 Tiny but Mighty male
This feisty male has decided to start guarding the feeder he calls his own. They are tiny but certainly mighty little critters.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2645
photos
101
followers
67
following
724% complete
View this month »
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
30th July 2025 6:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
rubythroat
gloria jones
ace
Perfect capture
July 30th, 2025
Kate
ace
There have been quite a few chases going on around our hummingbird feeders. I guess they guard their food sources as they get ready for a long migration.
July 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close