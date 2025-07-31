Previous
LHG_8005 young Flight dancer by rontu
LHG_8005 young Flight dancer

I don`t mind looking through and deleting when I find one that I like. I am enjoying the buzzing and acrobatics of the hummingbirds coming to the feeders now.
Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Super capture
