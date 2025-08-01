Previous
LHG_7972 Flight dancer by rontu
LHG_7972 Flight dancer

I felt elated to see I caught this one.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
You did and it is absolutely stunning! Beautiful patterns and colours
August 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and timing.
August 1st, 2025  
haskar ace
Amazing capture.
August 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow absolutely amazing
August 1st, 2025  
