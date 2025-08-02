Previous
LHG_8361 Sleepy Orange by rontu
Photo 2648

LHG_8361 Sleepy Orange

The lantanas are starting to bloom, and August is here, and so are the butterflies. Out of today's shots, I only got 2 that show the black borders on the sloppy orange. At least I got one to keep.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
An amazing photo… the colours really attract you eye… perfect
August 2nd, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful!
August 2nd, 2025  
