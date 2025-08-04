Previous
LHG_9590. busy feeder in the rain by rontu
LHG_9590. busy feeder in the rain

The hummingbirds are very busy in the much-needed rain. This one hangs under the edge of the house, maybe that's why it's so busy today. I have to fill the little cup about 3 times a day.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great action shot!
August 4th, 2025  
