LHG_8250 The bearded one on his favorite log

We have agreed to foster this dwarf Nigerian goat since he got lost or scared in a big thunderstorm, and his rightful owners have not been found. He wandered into a lady's yard, scared in the rain with a rope still tied to him. She was afraid of him and asked for someone to come get him. He is very tame and loving. Grogan, as we are calling him, is certainly growing on us. My sister-in-law has goats and lives next to us, so he is housed with her 2 weathers on our front section.