Photo 2654
LHG_0096 Long tailed skipper on approach
The Long-tailed skipper enjoys the jasmine vine as well as other pollinators.I had to take many to get this one, but that's the one I hoped for.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
2
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2654
photos
101
followers
67
following
727% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
9th August 2025 8:02am
Privacy
Public
Tags
butterfly
,
skipper
,
longtailed
Mags
ace
Gorgeous shot!
August 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 10th, 2025
