LHG_0096 Long tailed skipper on approach by rontu
LHG_0096 Long tailed skipper on approach

The Long-tailed skipper enjoys the jasmine vine as well as other pollinators.I had to take many to get this one, but that's the one I hoped for.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Gorgeous shot!
August 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 10th, 2025  
