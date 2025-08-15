Previous
LHG_0532 Great fisherman stroll by rontu
LHG_0532 Great fisherman stroll

I watched him slowly creep along the bank, fishing, catching up even small morsels.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
haskar ace
It's great that you were able to observe the heron. Beautiful capture.
August 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A wonderful Capture of him…. Very beautiful PoV
August 16th, 2025  
