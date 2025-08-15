Sign up
Photo 2656
LHG_0532 Great fisherman stroll
I watched him slowly creep along the bank, fishing, catching up even small morsels.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Tags
greatblueheron
haskar
ace
It's great that you were able to observe the heron. Beautiful capture.
August 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A wonderful Capture of him…. Very beautiful PoV
August 16th, 2025
