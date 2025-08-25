Previous
LHG_2461 Red-shouldered lift off by rontu
LHG_2461 Red-shouldered lift off

I was out watching butterflies. I heard him cry, and then his mate answered with a cry. I watched him land in the treetop. More screams between the two. Then I got lift-off. I like how I can see the talons in this one.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 25th, 2025  
amyK ace
Super timing!
August 25th, 2025  
