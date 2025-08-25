Sign up
Previous
Photo 2660
LHG_2461 Red-shouldered lift off
I was out watching butterflies. I heard him cry, and then his mate answered with a cry. I watched him land in the treetop. More screams between the two. Then I got lift-off. I like how I can see the talons in this one.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
2
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
hawk
,
red-shoulderedhawk
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 25th, 2025
amyK
ace
Super timing!
August 25th, 2025
