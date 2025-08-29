Previous
LHG_2869 Long tailed skipper by rontu
LHG_2869 Long tailed skipper

The long tailed skipper travels from bloom to bloom checking each on out for a tiny bit of nectar from each.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture in flight
August 31st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super timing and capture
August 31st, 2025  
