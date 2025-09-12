Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 2670
LHG_3293 orb weaver web in morning sunlight
These joro spiders seem to weave their webs high and over a large area. Don`t walk that way!
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
2
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2670
photos
99
followers
67
following
731% complete
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
Views 6
6
Comments 2
2
Fav's 2
2
Album
365
Taken
11th September 2025 8:14am
Tags
orbweaver
,
jorospider
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic!
September 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such amazing workmanship, fabulous shot.
September 12th, 2025
