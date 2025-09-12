Previous
LHG_3293 orb weaver web in morning sunlight by rontu
Photo 2670

LHG_3293 orb weaver web in morning sunlight

These joro spiders seem to weave their webs high and over a large area. Don`t walk that way!
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Corinne C ace
Fantastic!
September 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such amazing workmanship, fabulous shot.
September 12th, 2025  
