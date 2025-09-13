Sign up
Previous
Photo 2671
LHG_3370Hummer in the morning sun
My days watching these little beauties are numbered here at home. They are headed south very soon.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Photo Details
Taken
13th September 2025 9:03am
Tags
hummingbird
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸
ace
Ours too. They have been going through the nectar plumping up for their flight.
September 13th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Excellent.
September 13th, 2025
