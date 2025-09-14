Sign up
Previous
Photo 2672
LHG_3565 Geese family
The Chinese geese we raised to go with the ganders are now 3 and a half months old.The females' voices have shifted to a lower tone, and they are about as big as they will get. They could get a little bulkier, but as tall as they will be.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
4
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2672
photos
99
followers
67
following
732% complete
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
14th September 2025 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
An amazing capture… very beautiful
September 14th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful sight!
September 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
How sweet and all in a row.
September 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture
September 14th, 2025
