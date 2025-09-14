Previous
LHG_3565 Geese family by rontu
LHG_3565 Geese family

The Chinese geese we raised to go with the ganders are now 3 and a half months old.The females' voices have shifted to a lower tone, and they are about as big as they will get. They could get a little bulkier, but as tall as they will be.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
An amazing capture… very beautiful
September 14th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful sight!
September 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
How sweet and all in a row.
September 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture
September 14th, 2025  
