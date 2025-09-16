Previous
LHG_3801 God Airbrushed the sky by rontu
Photo 2673

LHG_3801 God Airbrushed the sky

It seemed that God airbrushed the sky for me as I watched the early morning light and colors.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
He certainly did and made that picture just for you to shoot. =)
September 17th, 2025  
