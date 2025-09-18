Previous
LHG_3911Waning crescent moon in the morning by rontu
LHG_3911Waning crescent moon in the morning

As I approach the beach in the early morning, I see the crescent moon. That was as wide as my lens I had with me.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Becky Stuhr
Love it!
September 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A wonderful capture…
September 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
gorgeous capture and early morning scene.
September 18th, 2025  
