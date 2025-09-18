Sign up
Previous
Photo 2675
LHG_3911Waning crescent moon in the morning
As I approach the beach in the early morning, I see the crescent moon. That was as wide as my lens I had with me.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
3
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2675
photos
99
followers
68
following
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
18th September 2025 5:45am
Becky Stuhr
Love it!
September 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A wonderful capture…
September 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
gorgeous capture and early morning scene.
September 18th, 2025
