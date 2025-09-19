Previous
LHG_4459 Pileated woodpecker in palm tree by rontu
Photo 2676

LHG_4459 Pileated woodpecker in palm tree

I got distracted while cooking our meal at the campsite as I heard the pileated woodpecker. I found three in the trees right near our site. Exciting for me to see.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
