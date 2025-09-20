Previous
LHG_4518 Pileated woodpecker on oak by rontu
Photo 2677

LHG_4518 Pileated woodpecker on oak

I was excited to follow the Pileated woodpeckers around in close proximity to our campsite. I caught this guy showing off his beautiful red crest in that sunlight.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
733% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact