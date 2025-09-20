Sign up
Previous
Photo 2677
LHG_4518 Pileated woodpecker on oak
I was excited to follow the Pileated woodpeckers around in close proximity to our campsite. I caught this guy showing off his beautiful red crest in that sunlight.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
Linda Godwin
@rontu
pileatedwoodpecker
