Photo 2678
LHG_4321 Three woodpeckers in one frame
Exciting to see multiple woodpeckers together. Lots of pounding on the trees is going on. The red-bellied didn`t seem to mind the big guys much.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
2
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2679
photos
100
followers
68
following
733% complete
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
18th September 2025 2:10pm
Tags
pileatedwoodpecker
Dave
ace
Great find
September 23rd, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful find!
September 23rd, 2025
