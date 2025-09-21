Previous
LHG_4321 Three woodpeckers in one frame by rontu
LHG_4321 Three woodpeckers in one frame

Exciting to see multiple woodpeckers together. Lots of pounding on the trees is going on. The red-bellied didn`t seem to mind the big guys much.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Dave ace
Great find
September 23rd, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful find!
September 23rd, 2025  
